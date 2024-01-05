Niger's military leaders have reinstated a tax on international calls as its economy struggles under sanctions imposed after a July military coup.

The government has adopted a decree reintroducing the charge on incoming international calls, according to a statement read out on state TV.

The tax was stopped in 2022 "but in view of sanctions imposed on our country... it was judged useful to re-establish this tax", it said.

The amount that will be charged on international calls made to Niger was not given.

State coffers

But the government said it could bring in more than 20 billion CFA francs ($33 million) a year to the state's coffers.

The government also announced it had adopted a $4.4-billion budget for 2024 in a context of continuing "illegal and inhumane sanctions".

New measures aimed at boosting the economy were adopted, including support for the private sector and fighting fraud and tax evasion, it added.

Economic sanctions

After the July 26 ouster of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed tough economic and financial sanctions on Niamey.

Food prices have risen and there is a shortage of some basic items such as medicine, in one of the world's poorest countries.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.