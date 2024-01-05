AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger military leaders reinstate tax on international calls
The government said the tax could bring in more than $33 million a year to the state's coffers.
Niger military leaders reinstate tax on international calls
Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani took over power in a military coup in July 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
January 5, 2024

Niger's military leaders have reinstated a tax on international calls as its economy struggles under sanctions imposed after a July military coup.

The government has adopted a decree reintroducing the charge on incoming international calls, according to a statement read out on state TV.

The tax was stopped in 2022 "but in view of sanctions imposed on our country... it was judged useful to re-establish this tax", it said.

The amount that will be charged on international calls made to Niger was not given.

State coffers

But the government said it could bring in more than 20 billion CFA francs ($33 million) a year to the state's coffers.

The government also announced it had adopted a $4.4-billion budget for 2024 in a context of continuing "illegal and inhumane sanctions".

New measures aimed at boosting the economy were adopted, including support for the private sector and fighting fraud and tax evasion, it added.

Economic sanctions

After the July 26 ouster of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed tough economic and financial sanctions on Niamey.

Food prices have risen and there is a shortage of some basic items such as medicine, in one of the world's poorest countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us