Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud of Somalia, where discussions encompassed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Somalia, counterterrorism efforts, and global and regional issues.

During the call on Friday, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye stands by Somalia in its fight against terror and that the cooperation between the two countries will increasingly continue improving.

President Erdogan also expressed that the alarming tension between Somalia and Ethiopia must terminate on the basis of Somalia's territorial integrity.

The leaders exchanged views on a range of topics, emphasising the significance of cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia in addressing shared challenges and contributing to regional stability.

