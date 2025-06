Facing a Mideast region in crisis and several pressing bilateral issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with issues before them including Israel's war on besieged Gaza, final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and US Congress approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The meeting on Saturday at Istanbul's Vahdettin Mansion included Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin and US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Earlier in the day, Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had met one-on-one.

"At the meeting, Ministers discussed the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sweden's NATO accession process, bilateral and regional issues," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan and Blinken have held several phone calls and meetings since October 7 to discuss Gaza, among other bilateral issues, including Sweden's NATO accession and the US sale to Türkiye of F-16 fighter jets.

During his regional tour, according to the US State Department, Blinken will stress protecting civilian lives, releasing hostages, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, restoring essential services, and preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

He will also address urgent steps to reduce violence, calm rhetoric, and ease tensions, including deterring Houthi attacks in Yemen and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.

Blinken will reaffirm the US commitment to work with partners for Middle East peace, emphasising progress towards a Palestinian state alongside Israel, said the department.

His visit comes amid a rising human catastrophe in Gaza due to both Israeli attacks and its blockade on the besieged enclave.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.