TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US' Blinken meets Turkish president, foreign minister in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan receive US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-door meeting at the beginning of his Middle East tour.
US' Blinken meets Turkish president, foreign minister in Istanbul
Türkiye has been pressing the US for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza while the US insists on backing Israel's right to "defend" itself. / Photo: AA
January 6, 2024

Facing a Mideast region in crisis and several pressing bilateral issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with issues before them including Israel's war on besieged Gaza, final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and US Congress approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The meeting on Saturday at Istanbul's Vahdettin Mansion included Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin and US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Earlier in the day, Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had met one-on-one.

"At the meeting, Ministers discussed the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sweden's NATO accession process, bilateral and regional issues," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan and Blinken have held several phone calls and meetings since October 7 to discuss Gaza, among other bilateral issues, including Sweden's NATO accession and the US sale to Türkiye of F-16 fighter jets.

During his regional tour, according to the US State Department, Blinken will stress protecting civilian lives, releasing hostages, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, restoring essential services, and preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

He will also address urgent steps to reduce violence, calm rhetoric, and ease tensions, including deterring Houthi attacks in Yemen and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.

Blinken will reaffirm the US commitment to work with partners for Middle East peace, emphasising progress towards a Palestinian state alongside Israel, said the department.

His visit comes amid a rising human catastrophe in Gaza due to both Israeli attacks and its blockade on the besieged enclave.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us