Niger's military airstrikes kill civilians
Niger's junta says the military airstrikes targeted armed attackers but that civilians were later discovered among the casualties.
Niger's military junta says wounded civilians have been taken to hospital for treatment. Photo: Others / Others
January 7, 2024

Civilian victims have been discovered after air strikes by Niger's army against "terrorists" near the border with Burkina Faso, Niger's military junta announced late on Saturday.

The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) said in a press release that the army had initially "energetically repelled a terrorist attack" by a group who arrived on around twenty motorbikes, on Friday evening.

The attack targeted a military post in Tyawa, in the western Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso.

Airstrikes were then carried out against "a second column" of armed attackers on motorbikes and other vehicles, the CNSP said in its statement broadcast on public television.

Persistent violence

On Saturday, "during a sweep of the area, a military patrol discovered civilian casualties at the scene of the strike", it added, without giving the casualty figures.

The regime said arrangements had been made "to provide assistance to the injured", who have been evacuated to the health centre in a nearby town.

Like neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, Niger has faced persistent violence by insurgents, particularly in the so-called Tri-border area on the borders of these three Sahel countries .

Niger has since July been governed by a military regime following a coup.

Militants in disarray

On December 17, coup leader military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani said the country was "progressively normalising" the security situation, crediting "multiple successes" by the army in quelling unrest.

The authorities said that the armed groups that have been active for several years in this vast region of Tillaberi are "in disarray and seeking refuge", following operations by the army, but that they were still planning attacks against army positions in the area.

In late December, 11 villagers were killed in a double attack by militants near the Burkina Faso border.

In October, 29 soldiers were killed in an attack, also in the west, the heaviest death toll since the July coup that toppled the elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
