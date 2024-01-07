Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has cleared a 12 billion naira ($13.2 million) owed to sports teams in the country.

The president's media team said in a statement on Sunday that the money will go towards offsetting 15-month salary and allowance arrears for the men's and women's senior football teams and the Under-20 national team.

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of 12 billion naira outstanding backlog for Nigeria's national teams of various sports, which includes Super Eagles and others," the media team said.

"This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (in Côte d' Ivoire), which is billed to start later this month."

2019 debt

The Super Eagles had earlier complained that the government was yet to release 1.5 billion naira ($1.65 million) for participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria finished third in the tournament behind winners Algeria and runners-up Senegal.

