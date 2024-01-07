AFRICA
2 MIN READ
All 15 trapped miners rescued in Zimbabwe
All the 15 miners who were trapped at a goldmine in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe on Thursday have been rescued, authorities have said.
All 15 trapped miners rescued in Zimbabwe
Mine accidents in Zimbabwe are rife, with some of them ending tragically. / Photo: AP
January 7, 2024

All 15 miners trapped after the collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe's Manicaland Province were successfully rescued on Sunday.

The miners were trapped underground on Thursday at the Redwing Mine run by Metallon Corporation firm in Penhalonga area of Manicaland Province after a mineshaft collapsed.

The government rushed to help rescue the 15 miners, teaming up with mining experts from Metallon Corporation and Fredda Rebbeca Gold Mine.

"All came out alive," Zimbabwe's Mines Minister Soda Zhemu told Anadolu.

Past incident

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who spoke to Anadolu shortly after the rescue operation was completed, said: "I can confirm all 15 miners have been rescued."

In a statement issued following the incident, a local NGO, Centre for Research and Development, expressed concern for the lives of 15 miners.

The mine is owned by the ruling ZANU-PF parliamentarian for the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency in Harare, Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya.

Last January, twenty-six people were reported killed in collapsed shafts at the same mine.​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us