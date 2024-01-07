All 15 miners trapped after the collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe's Manicaland Province were successfully rescued on Sunday.

The miners were trapped underground on Thursday at the Redwing Mine run by Metallon Corporation firm in Penhalonga area of Manicaland Province after a mineshaft collapsed.

The government rushed to help rescue the 15 miners, teaming up with mining experts from Metallon Corporation and Fredda Rebbeca Gold Mine.

"All came out alive," Zimbabwe's Mines Minister Soda Zhemu told Anadolu.

Past incident

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, who spoke to Anadolu shortly after the rescue operation was completed, said: "I can confirm all 15 miners have been rescued."

In a statement issued following the incident, a local NGO, Centre for Research and Development, expressed concern for the lives of 15 miners.

The mine is owned by the ruling ZANU-PF parliamentarian for the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency in Harare, Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya.

Last January, twenty-six people were reported killed in collapsed shafts at the same mine.​​​​​​​

