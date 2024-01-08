18:15 GMT – Israeli attacks on Gaza have left 112 Palestinian journalists dead

At least 112 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli troops since October 7, 2023, the government in Gaza has said.

The number of foreign journalists killed by the soldiers is also high, with Anadolu and Al Jazeera journalists among those fatally attacked.

The United Nations has said it is "very concerned" by the high death toll of journalists in Gaza.

17:00 GMT – Gaza death toll exceeds 23,000

At least 23,084 Palestinians have been killed and 58,926 others injured in ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 249 people had been killed and 510 others injured in the Israeli onslaught in the last 24 hours.

Israel has continued relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Hamas' surprise cross-border attack on October 7, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

11:15 GMT — 1.9M Palestinians displaced across Gaza since Oct 7: UN

Since October 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million people (or over 85 percent of the population) have been displaced across Gaza, some multiple times, said the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA.

"As of January 2, nearly 1.4 million internally displaced persons are sheltering in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including 160,000 in the north and Gaza City, and approximately 500,000 are in close vicinity of these installations and receiving assistance from UNRWA," the latest report by UNRWA showed.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza on January 6, at least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

About 70 percent of those killed are reported to be women and children. Another 58,416 Palestinians have been reportedly injured.

11:32 GMT — Majority of Israelis dissatisfied with Netanyahu's performance in war on Gaza

A recent poll has revealed that 65 percent of Israelis are dissatisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the ongoing fighting in Gaza.

The survey conducted by the Israeli Kantar Institute included 756 people and showed that 63 percent expressed satisfaction with the performance of Defense Minister Yuval Gantz in the conflict.

According to the survey, only 25 percent of Israelis wanted Netanyahu to stay in office as the prime minister.

11:32 GMT — Israel detains 40 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has rounded up 40 more Palestinians in military raids carried out across the occupied West Bank since Sunday evening, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

According to a joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7 to 5,730.

11:16 GMT — Israeli strike kills top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon: security official

Israel has killed a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in a strike on south Lebanon, a security source told, adding to fears the conflict in Gaza could spill over.

The commander "had a leading role in managing Hezbollah's operations in the south," the security official said requesting anonymity for security concerns, adding he "was killed in an Israeli raid targeting his car in the south".

11:11 GMT — Italy FM: G7 working with Israel on 'rapid' end to Gaza conflict

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has said G7 countries should try to limit Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza and pressure Israel to end its military operations.

10:43 GMT — Pope: 'Indiscriminately striking' civilians is war crime

Pope Francis, tackling conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine in his yearly address to diplomats, has said that "indiscriminately striking" civilians is a war crime because it violates international humanitarian law.

Francis, 87, made his comments in a 45-minute address to Vatican-accredited envoys that is sometimes called his "state of the world" speech.

Expressing concern that Israel's war on Gaza could spread to the wider Middle East, he called for a "ceasefire on every front, including Lebanon".

10:21 GMT — WHO axes medical aid delivery to north Gaza in absence of security guarantees

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it had been compelled to cancel a mission to bring medical supplies to northern Gaza after failing to receive security guarantees.

It was the fourth time WHO had had to call off a planned mission to bring urgently needed medical supplies to Al Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza since December 26, it said.

"It has now been 12 days since we were last able to reach northern Gaza," the WHO office in the occupied Palestinian territories wrote on the X social media platform.

"Heavy bombardment, movement restrictions, and interrupted communications are making it nearly impossible to deliver medical supplies regularly and safely across Gaza, particularly in the north."

09:22 GMT — US secretary of state ‘deeply sorry’ over Israel’s killing of journalist Hamza Dahdouh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conveyed his condolences over the killing of Hamza Dahdouh, the son of Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief, expressing he was “deeply, deeply sorry.”

"I am deeply, deeply sorry for the almost unimaginable loss suffered by your colleague, Wael Dahdouh. I am a parent myself, I can’t begin to imagine the horror that he has experienced, not once, but now twice," Blinken told a joint news conference with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

Blinken is on a regional tour, his fourth since the latest conflict in Gaza on October 7. “This is an unimaginable tragedy,” he added.

He, however, did not condemn the incident or Israel over the killing of journalists and civilians in Gaza.

09:18 GMT — China ‘deeply saddened’ over killing of Palestinian journalists

China has said it was “deeply saddened” over the death of Palestinian journalists, urging Israel to cease fire “immediately.”

“We express our condolences to Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Al Dahdouh, who lost his son,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry.

Two Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday, bringing the death toll since October 7 to 109, the government media office said.

08:59 GMT — 'We pray for end to war in churches damaged by Israeli attacks:' Palestinian Christians

Palestinian Christians taking shelter in the St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza, which witnessed great destruction as a result of Israel's violent attacks, have said they pray for the war to end.

Israeli attacks, which have been going on for more than three months, have destroyed the bells of the St. Porphyrius Church, which dates back to 425 AD and is considered the third-oldest church in the world.

Nowadays, no church bells are heard, only warplanes and bombing sounds.

08:47 GMT — EightPalestinians injured in Israeli gunfire in Ramallah

At least 8 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire during raids in the city of Ramallah, occupied West Bank on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it provided medical treatment to the wounded, adding that one was injured by live fire, while the others got hurt from rubber bullets and tear gas grenades.

Confrontations erupted when the Israeli army raided the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, witnesses said, adding that the forces detained two doctors and a paramedic from Ramallah before withdrawing.

0756 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 73 more Palestinians in 24 hours

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed and 99 injured by Israeli strikes on Gaza over the past 24 hours, the region's Health Ministry said in a statement.

06:10 GMT — Colombian president decries killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has decried the killing of journalists by Israeli bombings in Gaza.

"108 journalists have been murdered in the Gaza Strip by bombing in their homes," Petro wrote on X, following the killing of two more journalists, Hamza Wael Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, in Israeli attacks.

The two journalists were killed on Sunday as Israeli aircraft hit a vehicle carrying press members on duty in Khan Younis.

04:00 GMT - 6,000 critically injured in Gaza need 'urgent treatment' abroad

The government in Gaza announced that 6,000 critically injured people urgently need to be transported out of the enclave for treatment amid a humanitarian disaster due to Israel’s blockade and ongoing attacks.

In a statement, the media office in Gaza shared details about the "catastrophic situation" that the health sector is in due to the Israeli attacks since October 7.

It said 30 hospitals in the area are out of service as more than 58,000 people have been injured due to the attacks.

03:15 GMT — Israel’s chief of general staff says attacks on Gaza to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s military chief said that the war in Gaza will likely continue throughout the year.

Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi spoke about Israel’s attacks on Gaza during a visit to the occupied West Bank, according to a statement from the Israeli army. He said 2024 will be "tough.”

"We will be at war in Gaza. We will fight in Gaza all year, that's for sure,” he emphasized.

02:30 GMT - The Qassam Brigades say they killed, wounded many Israeli soldiers in central Gaza

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced Sunday that they had killed and wounded a large number of Israeli soldiers in war zones in central parts of the blockaded Gaza.

In a statement, the group said that two Israeli Merkava tanks and a bulldozer were targeted with Yasin 105 rockets in Bureij district.

A large number of Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in the attack, and two tunnels containing a total of seven Israeli soldiers were blown up, it said.

01:04 GMT — Palestinian president visits Egypt for Gaza ceasefire efforts

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Egypt's capital to discuss Israel's war on Gaza and make efforts for a ceasefire, reports say.

Abbas paid a visit to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

During their meeting, it is expected that "the work carried out for an immediate and permanent cessation of the genocidal war waged by Israel against the Palestinians" will be discussed, it said.

The meeting will also focus on preventing attempts to relocate the Palestinian people and stopping attacks by Israeli forces and radical Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

For our live updates from Sunday, January 7, click here.