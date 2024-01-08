AFRICA
Jordan, Rwanda sign defence, health deals
Jordan, Rwanda sign several agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in health, defense and economy.
Jordan's King Abdullah II held talks and signed several agreements with his host Paul Kagame in Kigali. Photo: Royal News / Others
January 8, 2024

Jordan and Rwanda have signed agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two countries in various sectors including economy, defense and agriculture.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali on Sunday according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The leaders agreed to expand cooperation between their countries in the fields of politics, economy, defense and counter-terrorism.

They signed agreements on cooperation in the field of health and medical science, and another on economy, trade and agriculture.

The two leaders also signed an agreement to end double taxation and prevent tax evasion.

Ceasefire in Gaza

They further discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been subjected to ongoing Israeli attacks.

King Abdullah reiterated that a cease-fire in Gaza should be achieved urgently, civilians should be protected, and humanitarian aid should be provided to the region at an adequate level and in a sustainable way.

Noting that the continuation of the attacks in Gaza will result in disaster for everyone, he stressed that for this reason, the whole world needs to put pressure on Israel to end them.

He also emphasized that his country does not accept the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

War crimes and genocide

Warning about the violent actions carried out by radical Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, the king underlined that peace or stability in the region cannot be achieved without a just solution to the Palestinian problem on the basis of a two-state solution that will restore all legitimate rights to the Palestinian people.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 last year, killing at least 22,800 Palestinians and injuring more than 58,400 others.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Many international legal experts have said that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute war crimes or genocide, and countries such as Türkiye and South Africa are working to bring legal cases to that effect in international courts.

SOURCE:AA
