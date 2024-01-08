WORLD
Bomb kills Pakistani police officers on anti-polio duty
Around 25 policemen for anti-polio campaign duties was targeted by an IED the authorities said.
At least five Pakistani  police officers killed in attack on anti-polio team. Photo: Others / Others
January 8, 2024

A bomb targeting a polio protection team in northwestern Pakistan Monday killed at least five police officers, officials said.

"A police truck transporting around 25 policemen for anti-polio campaign duties was targeted by an IED (improvised explosive device)," Anwar ul Haq, a senior government official in Bajaur district, told AFP.

He said at least five police officers were killed and at least 20 others were wounded.

Kashif Zulfiqar, a senior police officer in the district, confirmed the death toll.

The attack happened in Mamund in Bajaur district, on the border with Afghanistan, in an area where militancy has been rising since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but militants, have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts in the past.

SOURCE:AFP
