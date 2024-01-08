Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu from her post following allegations of corruption against her.

The fraud claims against the minister relate to an alleged transfer of public funds on her request into the bank account of an official in her ministry.

The suspension of Betta Edu was in line with President Tinubu's ''avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians,'' President Tinubu's spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Monday.

The suspension is with immediate effect, Ngelale said.

President Tinubu has also directed the country's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Commission ''to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder,'' the statement added.

The suspended minister has been ordered to hand over the ministry's mantle to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and ''she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.''

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is responsible for running programmes of the Nigerian government aimed and helping less privileged and reducing poverty as well as assisting people affected by disasters.

President Tinubu came to power in May last year and appointed his ministers months later.