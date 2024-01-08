SPORTS
Man City to face Tottenham in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester City will play against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Manchester City will seek to end a poor run of results at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup. / Photo: Reuters
January 8, 2024

Holders Manchester City will have to end their hoodoo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to progress in the FA Cup fourth round as non-league Eastleigh could face Manchester United.

City have lost on all five previous visits since Spurs' new stadium opened in 2019, without scoring a single goal.

Tottenham, who progressed to the last 32 with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday, struck late to snatch a 3-3 draw when the sides last met in December at the Etihad.

United are in action later on Monday away to League One Wigan.

Chelsea play against Aston Villa

The winners will face either Eastleigh of the National League or League Two Newport County, who will face off in a third round replay on January 16.

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the other standout tie.

Maidstone, the only other non-league side still in the draw, travel to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host Norwich or Bristol Rovers after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the pick of the third round ties.

The ties will be played over the weekend of January 26-29

Draw in full:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Brist ol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich v Maidstone

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds v Plymouth

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle

