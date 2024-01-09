Fifteen people have died in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in Kenya's Rift Valley region early morning on Monday.

Police say a bus and a shuttle collided head-on at Twin Bridge area at 2am.

Confirming the incident, Kuresoi North OCPD Judah Gathenge said all passengers in the shuttle heading to Nairobi died instantly.

“Fifteen people died on the spot and those with injuries were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital,” a statement from the police states.

7 other passengers in the bus sustained serious injuries while another 38 were taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital with minor injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were also moved to the same facility's morgue.

Road safety remains a major concern in Kenya with statistics indicating that an average of 3,500 people are killed in road accidents annually.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.