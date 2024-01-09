South Korea's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to ban the eating and selling of dog meat, a move that will end the controversial centuries-old practice amid growing support for animal welfare.

Eating dog meat was once seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer. But the practise has become rare - largely limited to some older people - as more Koreans consider dogs as family pets and as criticism of how the dogs are slaughtered has grown.

Activists say most dogs are electrocuted or hanged when slaughtered for meat, though breeders and traders argue there has been progress in making the slaughtering more humane.

Support for the ban has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover who has adopted six dogs and eight cats with first lady Kim Keon Hee, also a vocal critic of dog meat consumption.

Overwhelming votes

Proposed by the ruling party and with rare bipartisan support, the bill was passed by an overwhelming 208 votes with two abstentions in the single-chamber parliament.

The legislation, which states its purpose as "to eradicate the consumption of dogs" will take effect after a three-year grace period. The breeding and slaughtering of dogs to produce meat for human consumption will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($22,800) in fines. The bill does not stipulate any penalties for eating dog meat per se.

"This is history in the making," said Chae Jung-ah, executive director of Humane Society International Korea, an animal protection group. "We have reached the tipping point where most Korean citizens reject eating dogs and want to see this suffering consigned to the history books."

In a survey released on Monday by Animal Welfare Awareness, Research and Education, a Seoul-based think tank, more than 94% of respondents said they had not eaten dog meat for the past year and about 93% said they would not do so in the future.

Compensation for businesses

Previous efforts to prohibit sales of dog meat failed in the face of industry protests and the bill seeks to provide compensation so that businesses can move out of the trade.

Son Won-hak, an official at the Korean Association of Edible Dogs, a coalition of breeders and sellers, said the group plans to take the matter to the country's Constitutional Court to question the law's legitimacy but did not elaborate.

The agriculture ministry has estimated as of April 2022 that some 1,100 farms were breeding 570,000 dogs to be served at around 1,600 restaurants.

The farmers' association said the ban will affect 3,500 farms raising 1.5 million dogs as well as 3,000 restaurants.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.