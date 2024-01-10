Liberia’s former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott and three of her family members have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after five months of trial.

The four were charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and false statement to law enforcement in connection to the death of Musu-Scott's niece, Charloe Musu.

Scott and her co-defendants were found guilty by a jury in December 2023.

The court in the capital, Monrovia, on Tuesday upheld the jury's guilty verdict and handed out the life sentences.

Killed at home

The late Charloe Musu was killed at Musu-Scott home in Brewersville, a suburb of Monrovia, on February 22, 2023, according to police.

The defendants denied the charges during trial, with Scott blaming a purported attack by armed men on her home that led to the killing. She claimed the attack was an attempt to assassinate her.

But the prosecution said the accused inflicted several bodily injuries on the victim leading to her death.

Musu-Scott lawyers said they will appeal against the verdict. She was chief justice from 1997 until 2003.

