Nigeria's police have arrested dozens of suspects linked to a recent wave of crime and killings in the country.

Some 67 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, gunrunning, armed robbery and banditry across the country, police said.

They include three suspects linked to smuggling of weapons allegedly used to carry out Christmas Eve raids on several villages in the central Plateau state.

Nearly 200 people were killed in the attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Thousands displaced

The attackers reportedly burnt houses and opened fire at fleeing residents. Thousands of people were also displaced following the attacks.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings and ordered a manhunt for the attackers.

Nigeria's police chief on Wednesday said they were committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens by cracking down on criminals, according to a police statement.

Officials did not blame any group for the attacks and no one has claimed responsibility.

Northwest and central Nigeria have long been terrorised by armed gangs, locally called bandits, that have been raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.

