AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Al-Shabaab militants capture UN helicopter in Somalia
Al-Shabaab militants have captured a UN helicopter in central Somalia, authorities said on Wednesday.
Al-Shabaab militants capture UN helicopter in Somalia
Al-Shabaab militant group has been a major source of insecurity in Somalia for several years now. / Photo: AA / Others
January 10, 2024

Al-Shabaab militants have captured a UN helicopter in central Somalia after it accidentally landed in an area controlled by the terror group, an official said.

The helicopter took off from the central city of Beledwayne and was heading to the recently liberated town of Wisil in Somalia's Galmudug state on Wednesday.

Mohamed Abdi Adan, Galmudug state security minister, confirmed the incident, saying the helicopter landed in the vicinity of Hindhere in the Galgadud region due to a technical fault.

The helicopter was carrying nine passengers, including aid workers, military personnel, third-party contractors and foreigners.

Taken hostage

Six of them were taken hostage by Al-Shabaab militants, while two others escaped, security officials told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The helicopter belongs to the UN mission in Somalia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us