"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the truth, not only for our nation but for the welfare of humanity as a whole," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Referring to Türkiye’s endeavours to counter a manipulative news story aimed at undermining the recent rapprochement process between Türkiye and its neighbour Greece, “Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation promptly disseminated the findings in Turkish, English, and Greek, categorically denouncing the news as disinformation.”

As the Greek broadcaster ANT1 aired a news report during its prime-time news bulletin, alleging that "Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak," accompanied by certain visuals, Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation conducted a thorough investigation, he explained.

As a result of the investigation, it is released that the footage used dates back to three years ago.

“Our experts, in coordination with Turkish Coast Guard officials, confirmed that there was no recent altercation as suggested by the misleading report,” the Communications Director expressed.

“The manipulative news quickly gained traction on social media platforms, attempting to sow discord and manipulate public opinion in Greece.”he added.

Following the release by Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, ANT1 television was compelled to rectify its story.

“The incident underscores the importance of vigilance against disinformation campaigns that seek to disrupt diplomatic efforts and fuel tensions between nations,” Altun said.