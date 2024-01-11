TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Manipulative news attempt to disrupt Turkish-Greek rapprochement: Altun
Following the Greek broadcaster ANT1’s manipulative news story, alleging ‘Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak,’ Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation reveals that the footage used dates back to three years ago.
Manipulative news attempt to disrupt Turkish-Greek rapprochement: Altun
“The incident underscores the importance of vigilance against disinformation campaigns that seek to disrupt diplomatic efforts and fuel tensions between nations,” Altun said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 11, 2024

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the truth, not only for our nation but for the welfare of humanity as a whole," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Referring to Türkiye’s endeavours to counter a manipulative news story aimed at undermining the recent rapprochement process between Türkiye and its neighbour Greece, “Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation promptly disseminated the findings in Turkish, English, and Greek, categorically denouncing the news as disinformation.”

As the Greek broadcaster ANT1 aired a news report during its prime-time news bulletin, alleging that "Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak," accompanied by certain visuals, Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation conducted a thorough investigation, he explained.

As a result of the investigation, it is released that the footage used dates back to three years ago.

“Our experts, in coordination with Turkish Coast Guard officials, confirmed that there was no recent altercation as suggested by the misleading report,” the Communications Director expressed.

“The manipulative news quickly gained traction on social media platforms, attempting to sow discord and manipulate public opinion in Greece.”he added.

Following the release by Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, ANT1 television was compelled to rectify its story.

“The incident underscores the importance of vigilance against disinformation campaigns that seek to disrupt diplomatic efforts and fuel tensions between nations,” Altun said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us