The United States and Britain have launched strikes against what they said are sites linked to Yemen's Houthi rebels, the first on the country since the Iran-allied rebel group started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year "in solidarity with Palestine."

Friday's strikes marked the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

Here are some of the initial reactions to the strikes:

US President Joe Biden

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures to protect people and the free flow of commerce.

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history," Biden said.

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," he said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

"Today's strikes targeted sites associated with the Houthis' unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities," said Austin.

"This action is intended to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade in one of the world's most critical waterways," he said.

UK PM Rishi Sunak

Sunak said in a statement that the strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were "necessary and proportionate."

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said.

"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States... to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping."

Yemen's Houthis

Houthis official Abdul Qader al Mortada slammed the strikes, saying: "American-Zionist-British aggression against Yemen launches several raids on the capital, Sanaa, Hodeidah governorate, Saada, and Dhamar."

"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes," the Houthis' Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al Ezzi said, according to rebel media.

"America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," he was quoted as saying.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is following US and British air strikes on neighbouring Yemen with "great concern", a Foreign Ministry statement said, urging against escalation.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the air strikes on a number of sites in the Republic of Yemen," the statement said, calling for "self-restraint and avoiding escalation".

Japan

Japan supports the US and British allies acting to secure the safe passage of vessels near the Arabian Peninsula, the government's top spokesperson said.

Japan condemns acts by Houthis that violate free passage of ships in the region, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Australia

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said his country provided personnel. support to the US and UK in their strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

US Congress

"I welcome the US and coalition operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists responsible for violently disrupting international commerce in the Red Sea and attacking American vessels. President Biden's decision to use military force against these Iranian proxies is overdue. I am hopeful these operations mark an enduring shift in the Biden Administration's approach to Iran and its proxies," US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said.

Another Republican Senator, Roger Wicker, said the strike was "two months overdue", but is a good first step.

"I appreciate that the administration took the advice of our regional commanders and targeted critical nodes within Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory."

US Democrat Representative Gregory Meeks said, "While I support these targeted, proportional military strikes, I call on the Biden Administration to continue its diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation to a broader regional war and continue to engage Congress on the details of its strategy and legal basis as required by law."

Other Democrat Representatives, however, denounced the strikes, including Representative Ro Khanna, who said the strike should've come to Congress first.

"The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House," Khanna said.

Representative Val Hoyle said: "These air strikes have not been authorised by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorise military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorisation, regardless of party."

"I would not support us being pulled into a broader war," Representative Jason Crow said.

Representative Mark Pocan also said: "The United States cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorisation. The White House must work with Congress before continuing these air strikes in Yemen."