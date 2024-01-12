Hundreds of lawyers in Nairobi donned their black robes and took to the streets on Friday, protesting against what they perceive as Kenyan President William Ruto's growing interference in the judiciary.

The protest kicked off at the Supreme Court in the city center, bringing traffic in the central business district to a standstill as lawyers marched through Parliament Road towards the president's office.

Speaking to Anadolu, Eric Theuri, the president of the Law Society of Kenya, the premier bar association in the East African nation, said that Kenya is experiencing a potential erosion of judicial independence, a cornerstone of Kenya's democratic fabric.

“We cannot tolerate the president of Kenya making statements that undermine the judiciary. The president is accountable to the law, and he must uphold the constitution,” Theuri said.

Investigate allegations

“Criticizing the courts merely because of unfavorable outcomes is unacceptable. Instead, he should allow the police and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate any corruption allegations impartially,” he added.

Law student Victor Omondi, one of the protesters, told Anadolu: "We cannot stand idly as the very foundation of our legal system is being eroded. The judiciary is the last bastion of hope for the voiceless, and we must protect it at all costs.”

The grievances fueling the protest stem from recent actions by the Ruto administration that many lawyers see as an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Harsh rulings

Several court rulings have gone against President William Ruto's administration's policies, including flagship initiatives like a housing fund and universal healthcare project.

Ruto has accused some judges of corruption and bias, alleging they are working with the opposition to thwart his government's agenda. The Kenyan leader has threatened to disobey court orders he deems to be obstructing progress.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.