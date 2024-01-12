Nigeria has suspended an economic support initiative meant to cushion millions of people against economic shocks amid an ongoing investigation on alleged fraud against officials.

All programmes managed by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), including cash transfers targeting millions of poor households and a school feeding programme, have been suspended for six weeks, the presidency announced on Friday.

It follows "significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to beneficiaries", it said in a statement.

The programme also provides ad hoc jobs for millions of Nigerians including in the education sector with monthly allowances.

President Bola Tinubu has formed a panel consisting of cabinet ministers to review the agency's operations and recommend necessary reforms.

The president was committed to "ensure that going forward social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians," the statement by the director of information Segun Imohiosen said.

Tinubu, who was sworn into office in May 2023, has embarked on bold reforms that included scrapping a popular petrol subsidy and replacing the head of the central bank.

Scrapping the fuel subsidy and fighting corruption were among the top reforms he promised during the presidential election campaign.

