Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has said that five Turkish soldiers lost their lives during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

"Five of our brave comrades were martyred in a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate our base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone," the ministry said in a statement o Friday, adding that eight soldiers were also injured, three of them critically.

The wounded were transferred to hospital, the statement said, adding that at least 12 terrorists were neutralised during the fighting.

The Ministry of National Defence expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wishing swift recovery to the injured.

"In this tragic event that has plunged us into profound sadness, we extend our prayers and condolences to the martyrs," the statement said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.