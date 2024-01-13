WORLD
Algeria condemns US, UK strikes on Yemen as 'dangerous escalation'
Algeria says it is against military interventions that could have catastrophic consequences for world peace.
An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen / Photo: Reuters
January 13, 2024

Algeria has described the US-British airstrikes in Yemen on Friday as a "dangerous escalation" that will undermine UN “efforts to find a solution to the conflict” in the country.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the "deep concern and regret" about the airstrikes "that targeted several cities in the sisterly Republic of Yemen."

In a statement, it emphasized that the security of the Red Sea cannot be resolved by ignoring the clear relationship between the attacks on commercial ships by the Houthis and the massacres committed by Israel in Gaza for the last three months.

Cease escalation

The statement said the Algerian government is against military interventions that could have catastrophic consequences for world peace.

It called on all parties to cease escalating the problem disproportionately and dangerously and to delve into the roots and real causes of the crisis.

US and British warplanes carried out airstrikes on targets in the cities of Sanaa, Hodeidah and Taiz in Yemen early Friday.

