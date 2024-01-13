Turkish intelligence has “neutralised” a PKK/KCK terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, security sources has said.

The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has been closely monitoring the actions of the terrorist Faik Aydin, codenamed Renas Raperin, said the sources on Saturday.

MIT found out that the terrorist pressured the local population in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah region to support and join the PKK terror group.

Aydin, who was also recruiting new terror members from Europe, was targeted during Türkiye’s cross-border anti-terror operation conducted 160 kilometres (99 miles) beyond Türkiye’s border with Iraq.

Turkish intel agency determined that Aydin was involved in the youth and social activities of the terrorist group in Europe as the PKK/KCK terror group has not been able to find recruits recently.

The terrorist, who joined the armed staff of the group by moving to northern Iraq in 2015 after carrying out activities in several European countries for many years, had an arrest record on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organisation".

Nine Turkish soldiers killed

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Saturday, Türkiye also “neutralised” 20 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq following an attack on Friday when the terror group killed nine Turkish soldiers.

“Following the attack in the Operation Claw-Lock region, where our heroic comrades were martyred, terrorist targets in the north of Iraq and Syria were effectively hit by our ground fire support vehicles as well as air operations,” the National Defence Ministry said on X.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.