Nasra Said appears like any other 15-year-old until she starts articulating her aspirations in a voice and tone that is distinctively hers.

The Kenyan teenager speaks with assurance about why she wants to build a career in a profession constantly in the throes of evolution.

"When I was younger, I loved watching TV news and observing how anchors go about their business," she tells TRT Afrika.

"I was fascinated by what they do and wanted to be in their shoes. I would write brief news reports, record myself reading them and send these to my friends. That's how I went from being a schoolgirl to an aspiring journalist."

Nasra lives with her family in the Kombani region of Kwale County, on the south coast of Kenya. Her mother, Salma Mohammed, is her mentor and cheerleader, doing everything she can to help her teenage daughter become a news reporter with an ear to the ground.

Salma, a teacher by profession, became convinced of Nasra's talent during the prolonged pandemic-induced shutdown in 2020.

She would quietly observe her daughter making the most of the extended school break to do what she loved — observing and imitating news anchors.

"Nasra loves talking to people and is always eager to know what's happening around her, be it school, the neighbourhood, or the world. Over time, I discovered she has a talent we needed to hone," recalls Salma.

Building the basics

Nasra has a captivating voice, a valuable asset in broadcasting. But what impresses most people who engage with her is the willingness to put in the hard yards, her mother says.

"We initially sat with her and helped write news stories, which she would then record on a phone. I would then share them with my friends, some of whom are journalists. That's how things progressed," says Salma.

Once the pandemic eased and life started returning to normal, Nasra joined her school's journalism club, where she gained skills in writing, reading news, and participating in debates. Speaking in front of an audience significantly boosted her confidence.

During the extended school holidays, Nasra had the opportunity to visit the Sauti Ya Pwani radio station to gain a comprehensive understanding of how journalism works. She learned how to read news, conduct interviews, and report, all of which she found exciting and motivating.

Encouraging signs

Rashid, the chief editor of Sauti Ya Pwani radio, commends Nasra's talent and determination. "I congratulate Nasra for her courage to step forward and come this far. It's not easy to do what she's doing, and I see her as a very talented young lady," he tells TRT Afrika.

Other media professionals whom Nasra has met so far have encouraged her to hone her news-reading skills with someone qualified to guide her. Almost all of them believe she has the potential to become a successful broadcaster.

For Nasra, the most formidable challenge going forward is balancing her studies and love of news reporting.

In addition to her interest in broadcasting, she is passionate about cooking and baking. "She already cooks for the entire household and has now learned to bake cakes," says her mother.

So, what does Nasra want to focus on after fulfilling her aspiration of becoming a journalist?

"I want to shed light on the challenges and hardships girls and women face. I want to encourage other girls to develop their talents. I want to tell them, 'If you have a talent in any field, strive to develop it. Love your work, do what you love'," she concludes.

