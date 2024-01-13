AFRICA
US military searches for missing soldiers off Somalia coast
The two sailors went missing Thursday evening, the US Central Command said.
The US 5th Fleet area of operations covers parts of the Indian Ocean / Photo: AFP
January 13, 2024

Two US Navy sailors have been reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia, the US military said Friday.

The two sailors went missing Thursday evening, US Central Command said in a brief statement.

"Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors. For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete," it said.

The sailors were "forward-deployed" to the US 5th Fleet area of operations "supporting a wide variety of missions."

Fighting Al Shabaab

The 5th Fleet's area of operations covers about 2.5 million square miles of water and includes The Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean, according to the military's website.

US forces have long operated in Somalia in coordination with and on behalf of the government, mostly conducting regular aerial strikes to support official forces fighting extremist Al Shabaab militants.

Washington has designated Al Shabaab as a terrorist organisation.

According to the US Africa Command, Al Shabaab is "the largest and most kinetically active Al-Qaeda network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack US forces and threaten US security interests."

SOURCE:AFP
