Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has chaired a security meeting at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gurak, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye Akif Cagatay Kilic attended the meeting, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

The development came after six Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq on late Friday.

In the security meeting, the nation's counterterrorism strategies, particularly in response to the recent terrorist attack in the Operation Claw-Lock Zone in northern Iraq and the steps taken and to be taken to combat terrorism were assessed, as the statement reported.

As the meeting concluded, it affirmed the decisive determination to continue the relentless struggle against the PKK/YPG/KCK terrorist organisation and its supporters within the framework of preventing and destroying threats at their sources.

45 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq and Syria

Following the heinous attack, Turkish operations resulted in the neutralisation of 45 terrorists, with 36 in northern Iraq and 9 in northern Syria, the statement expressed.

The officials emphasised that these operations would persist until the complete eradication of terrorism in Iraq and Syria, it declared as a result of the meeting.

The terror group PKK/YPG/KCK incurred significant losses as Türkiye continues successful cross-border operations, it said.

As the terrorist organisation faces increasing pressure in Syria and Iraq, attempts to revive the group have gained momentum, it added.

"Under no circumstances, we will allow the establishment of a "terrorist state" along our southern borders, as our priority is to destroy any terrorist caves, shelters and structure," the statement confirmed.

The Communications Directorate also reiterated the commitment to exercising the right to legitimate defence and obliterating terrorist threats in line with bilateral agreements.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK —listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union— has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women children and infants.