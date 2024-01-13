Turkish security forces "neutralised" at least 57 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria over the past 24 hours, the Türkiye's National Defence Ministry announced.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of neutralised terrorists has risen to 57. Our operations continue with determination," the ministry said on Saturday.

It added that 48 of the terrorists were in northern Iraq, while nine were in northern Syria.

In another statement posted on X, the ministry said Turkish air strikes had destroyed a total of 25 targets in northern Syria and the Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq, with numerous terrorists "neutralised."

The announcement came after top Turkish officials convened in a security meeting in Istanbul Saturday, a day after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"This struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised and the terrorist swamps in Iraq and Syria are completely drained," the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement on the outcome of the meeting, held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Condolences to Türkiye

Nine Turkish soldiers lost their lives on Friday during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

An Iraqi Turkmen official in northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) expressed his condolences on Saturday for the Turkish soldiers killed in an attack by the PKK terrorist organisation.

"May God have mercy on our heroic soldiers who were martyred in the conflict with PKK terrorists in the Claw-Lock Operation zone," said Maruf Aydin, the minister of state for minority affairs in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

"My condolences to Türkiye," Aydin said on X, wishing patience to the families of the fallen soldiers, offering condolences to the Turkish people, and expressing hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.