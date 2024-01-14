Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich smashed the women's 10km world road-race record by almost half a minute in Valencia on Sunday.

The 22-year-old's time of 28min 46sec bettered by 28sec the previous mark set by Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw two years ago.

Ngetich is the first woman to break 29 minutes for the distance.

"I am happy that I ran a world record of 28 minutes. I didn't expect this," she said.

The men's race was won by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in 26:48.

