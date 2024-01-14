AFRICA
Hundreds of Tunisians protest on revolution anniversary
Hundreds of Tunisians marched in the capital Tunis on Sunday to mark the 13th anniversary of the uprising against President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
Tunisian demonstrators said on Sunday that they wanted a more inclusive government. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2024

Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated in the capital Tunis on Sunday to mark the 13th anniversary of a popular uprising that ousted long-serving President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the release of political prisoners, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

"Marking the anniversary of the revolution has great symbolism amid the current decline in the gains of the uprising," Imad al-Khmiri, a spokesperson for the Ennahda movement, told Anadolu.

He condemned what he called an assault on Tunisia's constitution and freedoms "that Tunisians have struggled for."

National dialogue

"We are committed to a non-exclusive national dialogue that brings together all Tunisians for real reforms based on restoring legitimacy to the people, presidential electoral entitlements, and ending the division," he added.

Ennahda Secretary-General al-Ajmi al-Warimi said Tunisians still believe in the principles of the revolution.

"Democratic transition is very important, and the demands for freedom, improvement of living conditions, and economic issues are very crucial," he added.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

