By Brian Okoth

Kenya's cabinet has approved a policy that would see people with technical skills but with no formal education being recognised as qualified for certain jobs.

In a statement after a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government said the policy will be called "Recognition of Prior Learning in Kenya."

"The approval by cabinet was the last milestone in a process that commenced in the year 2020," the cabinet statement said.

"By dint of the decision by cabinet, there is now a functional and credible system for recognition of knowledge, skills, and competencies that have been acquired through practical work but which are not supported by corresponding academic or institutional qualifications."

'New opportunities'

According to the Kenyan government, the policy on informally educated craftsmen "is the bridge to facilitate transition from informality to formality as well as facilitating multi-entry/exit between the education system and the labour market."

"This seminal move is anticipated to open up a bountiful frontier of new opportunities for the millions of hustlers who are the lifeblood of the Kenyan economy," the cabinet said. In Kenya, the term hustler refers to someone depending on small-scale businesses to earn a living.

According to the government, the special skills acquired through practice, and not backed by formal education certificates, will be ratified by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

After ratification by KNQA, informally skilled Kenyans will be issued with certificates in their various areas of skill, "and this will present them with an opportunity to access government tenders, employment both locally, regionally and globally," according to the government.

Unrecognised competencies

Kenya's Ministry of Education says "92% of Kenyan youths have unrecognised competencies acquired through informal and non-formal means but are not certified to practice them."

More than 80% of the Kenyan population – which is slightly over 50 million – is aged 35 years and below.

The East African nation's economy is predominantly informal, with 83% of the workforce having skills without qualifications, government data shows.

