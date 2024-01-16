The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched an appeal for $1.5 billion for 41 key emergencies around the globe in 2024.

"The appeal covers the emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO, with the aim to reach over 87 million people," it said in a statement.

"It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality," it added.

Some $334 million of the funding would go to the African Region, $705 million to the Eastern Mediterranean Region, $183 million to the European region, $15.2 million to the Western Pacific Region, $49 million to the South-East Asia region and $131 million to the American region.

Essential health services

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "For those facing emergencies, disruptions to essential health services often mean the difference between life and death.

"From mothers giving birth during conflict, to aid to young children in drought-affected regions, to those receiving cancer treatment or dialysis, health care saves lives. Health-care services are also critical for breaking the cycle that too often leaves communities in a perilous state and reliant on yet more emergency assistance," he said.

WHO warned that the African region reports the heaviest burden of public health emergencies globally every year with more than 100 acute public health events reported annually.

The health agency stressed there is ''a major focus on watching out for early warning signs, and helping countries get prepared... to get help where it’s needed, when it’s needed.''

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.