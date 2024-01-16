AFRICA
Bodies recovered, many missing after Nigerian ferry tragedy
The authorities say a sudden change in wind direction sank the overcrowded boat.
Travelling by boat is common in many parts of Nigeria. Photo / File / Reuters
January 16, 2024

At least eight people were confirmed dead and many were missing after a wooden ferry carrying 100 people capsized in northwest Nigeria, local emergency services said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday in Niger state as residents of Dugga village were travelling to a market in neighbouring Kebbi State to sell grain and sugar cane.

Boat accidents are common on Nigerian waterways, and are often blamed on overcrowding and poor maintenance.

Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said a sudden change in wind direction sank the overcrowded boat.

Eight bodies were recovered and five people were rescued but many others were missing, added Hussaini.

