Niger's junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine has arrived in Moscow for a visit, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

Izvestia showed footage of Zeine being greeted at a Moscow airport.

During the visit, Zeine intends to discuss widening a partnership with Russia in the areas of defence, agriculture and energy, Izvestia reported.

Zeine, a former finance minister, was appointed prime minister last August following a military coup the previous month.

Niger's uranium and oil reserves and its pivotal role in a war with insurgents in the Sahel region give it economic and strategic importance for the United States, Europe, China and Russia.

