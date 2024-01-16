Tanzania has announced that a planned ban on Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights to Dar es Salaam has been lifted.

On Monday, Tanzania announced that KQ flights to the commercial capital would be barred from Monday, January 22 in response to Kenya's decision to impose restrictions on Air Tanzania cargo flights.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said: "This is to inform the public that the aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kenya have granted the Fifth Freedom Traffic Right to Air Tanzania Company Limited for all-cargo service as per the request of the United Republic of Tanzania, with effect from January 16, 2024.

"Following this development, the aeronautical authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania hereby withdraw its decision of January 15, 2024 and therefore approval for Kenya Airways to operate Third and Fourth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, is hereby restored with immediate effect."

The lifting of the ban follows high-profile deliberations between Kenya's and Tanzania's foreign affairs ministries on Monday evening.

The two governments had agreed to resolve the air travel impasse "within three days" from Monday.

