King Charles seeks treatment for enlarged prostate
The Buckingham Palace has said that King Charles III will seek treatment for an enlarged prostate.
King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. / Photo: Reuters
January 17, 2024

Britain's King Charles III will receive a "corrective procedure" next week at a hospital for an enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the palace said in a statement.

It noted that the 75-year-old's condition is "benign" and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," the statement added.

Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

SOURCE:AA
