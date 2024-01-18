Türkiye has expressed concerns about the escalating developments, which began with Iranian attacks targeting specific targets in Iraq, expanded with attacks carried out by Iran against some targets in Pakistan, and further intensified with Pakistan's responsive attacks on Iranian targets.

"We advocate for the resolution of issues through a spirit of friendship and brotherhood, emphasising mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, adhering to the fundamental principles of international law, particularly the UN Charter," said the county's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

"Our earnest hope is for the peaceful resolution of all matters through dialogue and cooperation, avoiding any escalation that may pose a threat to regional security and stability," it added.

Offering to share its experiences and contribute to regional countries in achieving peaceful resolutions to disputes, Turkish foreign ministry urged "its friends and brothers in Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan" to foster peace through moderation and common sense.

FM Fidan spoke with counterparts in Pakistan and Iran

During his visit to Jordan’s capital Amman, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Iran, according to diplomatic sources. In his discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Iranian counterpart, Hüseyin Emir Abdullahiyan, Minister Fidan emphasised the importance of avoiding new issues in the region and called for restraint on both sides. Jilani and Abdullahiyan reportedly expressed to Fidan, that they also do not desire an escalation of tension.

Rising already high tension

Iranian media claimed earlier on Tuesday that two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. The exchange of attacks further raised tensions in the Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on besieged Gaza. The attack also threatens the relations between Iran and Pakistan, which long have eyed each other with suspicion while maintaining diplomatic relations.