TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls on Iran, Iraq, Pakistan to de-escalate tension
Amidst recent hostilities involving Iranian attacks on targets in Iraq and Pakistan, Türkiye calls for a diplomatic resolution, emphasises the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and respect for national sovereignty.
Türkiye calls on Iran, Iraq, Pakistan to de-escalate tension
Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the recent series of events initiated by Iranian attacks / Photo: AA Archive
January 18, 2024

Türkiye has expressed concerns about the escalating developments, which began with Iranian attacks targeting specific targets in Iraq, expanded with attacks carried out by Iran against some targets in Pakistan, and further intensified with Pakistan's responsive attacks on Iranian targets.

"We advocate for the resolution of issues through a spirit of friendship and brotherhood, emphasising mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, adhering to the fundamental principles of international law, particularly the UN Charter," said the county's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

"Our earnest hope is for the peaceful resolution of all matters through dialogue and cooperation, avoiding any escalation that may pose a threat to regional security and stability," it added.

Offering to share its experiences and contribute to regional countries in achieving peaceful resolutions to disputes, Turkish foreign ministry urged "its friends and brothers in Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan" to foster peace through moderation and common sense.

FM Fidan spoke with counterparts in Pakistan and Iran

During his visit to Jordan’s capital Amman, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Iran, according to diplomatic sources. In his discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Iranian counterpart, Hüseyin Emir Abdullahiyan, Minister Fidan emphasised the importance of avoiding new issues in the region and called for restraint on both sides. Jilani and Abdullahiyan reportedly expressed to Fidan, that they also do not desire an escalation of tension.

Rising already high tension

Iranian media claimed earlier on Tuesday that two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. The exchange of attacks further raised tensions in the Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on besieged Gaza. The attack also threatens the relations between Iran and Pakistan, which long have eyed each other with suspicion while maintaining diplomatic relations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us