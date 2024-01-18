At least nine people have been killed in central Nigeria just weeks after a flare-up in intercommunal attacks left nearly 200 dead, the local government said on Thursday.

Officials said the victims died in three attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bokkos district of Plateau State, a region plagued for years by religious and ethnic tensions.

"Five people were killed while cultivating their potato farm at Butura Kampani," Bokkos local authority chairperson Monday Kassah said.

"Three others were also killed at their potato farm (on Wednesday) behind the university," Kassah said.

Gunshots

Gunshots were heard across farmland behind Plateau State University Bokkos campus and three bodies were recovered, staff member Azi Peter said.

On Tuesday, another man was killed in Butura Kampani village, Kassah said.

Plateau State, which lies on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, regularly sees outbreaks of ethnic and religious violence.

Although there is often violence between farmers and nomadic herders, authorities have not blamed any group for the most recent attacks.

Kidnap for ransom

"We are worried that every day, our people are attacked and killed," Umar Ori, head of the MACBAN cattle breeders association in Bokkos, said.

"Isolated killings will not bring lasting peace in Bokkos communities."

Northwest and central Nigeria have also long been terrorised by bandit militias who raid villages and kill or kidnap residents for ransom.

Over Christmas armed men attacked around 20 villages in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi districts, killing at least 198 people, according to Plateau State officials.

Many displaced

Thousands of people were displaced in the attacks.

Since coming to office in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu has promised to tackle Nigeria's various security challenges, including 14-year-old insurgency in the northeast.

