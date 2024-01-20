AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's junta suspends ties with East African bloc
Junta cites the bloc's failure to respect Sudan’s decision to stop involvement in the country’s internal affairs
Sudan's junta suspends ties with East African bloc
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has rejected latest peace efforts by the regional bloc. Photo / Reuters
January 20, 2024

Sudan's government on Saturday announced that it is suspending its membership in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in the capital Khartoum, which is loyal to the army led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the decision is a reaction to the eight-country eastern African trade bloc's failure to respect Sudan’s decision to stop involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April.

Hamdan invite

The Foreign Ministry statement comes a day after the IGAD discussed the conflict in Sudan in the Ugandan capital Kampala where it invited the leader of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

“Sudan boycotted the summit, and the final communique of the meeting included language that Sudan deemed disrespectful to its sovereignty and offensive to the families of victims of atrocities committed by rebel militias,” the Sudanese government said in a statement.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us