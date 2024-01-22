AFRICA
10 passengers killed as bus hits landmine in Sudan
A bus heading from Al-Jazari to Shendi in northern Sudan hit a landmine and exploded leaving 10 passengers dead.
10 people traveling in a bus from Al-Jazira to Shendi in Sudan died in a landmine explosion. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
January 22, 2024

A landmine has killed 10 civilians on a bus in northern Sudan, the first incident of its kind since the war started in the country.

The conflict pitting the regular army against the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023, and has led to the death of an estimated 13,000 people according to the UN.

A medical source at a hospital in Shendi city in River Nile state, who requested anonymity, said that “10 civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion on a bus” on Saturday.

The vehicle was transporting the passengers from eastern Al-Jazira state to Shendi, 180 kilometres from Khartoum, when the blast happened, the source said.

Likely first

It is believed to be the first landmine blast to have occurred during the war between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

Neither side has officially commented on the explosion.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including the indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, torture and arbitrary detention of civilians.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) says more than 13,000 people have been killed and another 26,000 injured in the on-going conflict. The latest UN data also indicates 7.6 million people have been displaced since the war began.

