WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish VP optimistic about Africa
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz praises South Africa for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice to face charges of committing genocide in Gaza. In an interview with TRT Afrika in Uganda, where he is attending the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Yilmaz calls for reforms of the UN and expresses confidence in the future of Africa as ties between Türkiye and the continent grow.
Turkish VP optimistic about Africa / Others
January 30, 2024
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us