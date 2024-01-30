January 30, 2024
Turkish VP optimistic about Africa
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz praises South Africa for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice to face charges of committing genocide in Gaza. In an interview with TRT Afrika in Uganda, where he is attending the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Yilmaz calls for reforms of the UN and expresses confidence in the future of Africa as ties between Türkiye and the continent grow.
