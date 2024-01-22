AFRICA
3 MIN READ
EU sanctions six firms allegedly involved in 'supporting' Sudan war
The entities targeted by the European Union are subject to asset freezes and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited.
EU sanctions six firms allegedly involved in 'supporting' Sudan war
The regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April in Sudan. / Photo: Reuters
January 22, 2024

The European Council has adopted sanctions against six entities allegedly involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April.

The Council said in a statement on Monday that the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

Humanitarian crisis

The EU is mirroring steps taken by the US which in June imposed sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan and the UK which last year sanctioned businesses linked to Sudanese military groups.

In November, the European Union condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's Darfur region, warning of the danger of another genocide after conflict there between 2003-08 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2M.

The bloodshed has continued to escalate despite international attempts to forge a lasting ceasefire. The war has uprooted more than 7.5M people from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis.

"The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people," the Council said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us