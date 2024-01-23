The National Executive Committee of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), will meet on Friday to discuss former President Jacob Zuma's alliance with the newly formed MK party.

This comes on the heels of remarks by the former South African president that he will campaign for the MK Party in the 2024 General Elections while still remaining as an ANC member.

“We did indicate when we were headed for January 8, we did not want to be defocused into discussing the MK Party, and, of course, the NEC will have a moment to reflect on the political developments in the country, including this matter,” ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri was quoted by the state broadcaster SABC as saying.

There has been wrangling within the ANC with the former president falling out with the party's leadership. The party has ruled the country since the end of the apartheid era in 1994.

In December 2023, Zuma said he would not campaign for the ANC in the elections and would vote for a new party because he could not ‘’lie to the people of South Africa".

Zuma was scheduled to address MK party members at Limpopo’s Collins Chabane Municipality on Sunday, January 21, but did not turn up at the event.

No reason for his absence at the rally has been disclosed.

