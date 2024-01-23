AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa's ANC  to meet over Zuma's alliance with MK party
In December 2023, Zuma said he would not campaign for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in the 2024 general elections.
South Africa's ANC  to meet over Zuma's alliance with MK party
South Africa Zuma says he remains a member of the ANC despite desputes.  Photo: AP / AP
January 23, 2024

The National Executive Committee of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), will meet on Friday to discuss former President Jacob Zuma's alliance with the newly formed MK party.

This comes on the heels of remarks by the former South African president that he will campaign for the MK Party in the 2024 General Elections while still remaining as an ANC member.

“We did indicate when we were headed for January 8, we did not want to be defocused into discussing the MK Party, and, of course, the NEC will have a moment to reflect on the political developments in the country, including this matter,” ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri was quoted by the state broadcaster SABC as saying.

There has been wrangling within the ANC with the former president falling out with the party's leadership. The party has ruled the country since the end of the apartheid era in 1994.

In December 2023, Zuma said he would not campaign for the ANC in the elections and would vote for a new party because he could not ‘’lie to the people of South Africa".

Zuma was scheduled to address MK party members at Limpopo’s Collins Chabane Municipality on Sunday, January 21, but did not turn up at the event.

No reason for his absence at the rally has been disclosed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us