AFCON: Cameroon progress after win against Gambia
Cameroon beat Gambia 3-2 in their final group stage match on Tuesday to secure a spot in the AFCON round of 16 stage.
Cameroon needed a win against Gambia to guarantee them a spot in AFCON's round of 16 stage. / Photo: Reuters
January 23, 2024

Cameroon fought back with two goals in the closing stages to edge Gambia 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations finals and advance from Group C after being minutes from elimination.

Defender Christopher Wooh netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to put the Indomitable Lions second in the group behind Senegal.

They finished ahead of Guinea on goals scored while Gambia were eliminated after a third successive loss.

Cameroon had to claw their way back in a game of relentless attack and end-to-end action to keep alive their hopes after falling 2-1 behind with only five minutes left.

Cameroon will now face Nigeria in the last-16 in Abidjan on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
