AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali gold mine collapse leaves dozens dead
Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers and mine accidents are common.
Mali gold mine collapse leaves dozens dead
Mali Gold Rush / Photo: AP
January 24, 2024

More than 70 people were killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, a local gold mining group leader and a local official told AFP on Wednesday.

"It started with a noise. The earth started to shake. There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We've found 73 bodies," Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, told AFP, of the incident on Friday.

The same toll was confirmed by a local councillor.

Mali's ministry of mines in a statement on Tuesday had announced the death of several miners but did not give precise figures.

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers.

Safety requirements

The government offered its "deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the Malian people".

It also called on "communities living near mining sites and gold miners to scrupulously respect safety requirements and to work only within the perimeters dedicated to gold panning".

Gold mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and authorities struggle to control artisanal mining of the metal.

Mali produced 7 2.2 tonnes of gold in 2022 and the metal contributed 25 percent of the national budget, 75 percent of export earnings and 10 percent of GDP, the then minister of mines Lamine Seydou Traore said in March last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us