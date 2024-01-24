Thousands of opposition supporters adorned in the regalia of Tanzania's Chama Cha Demokrasia Na Maendeleo (Chadema) party rallied in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday to demand for electoral reforms.

In a striking display of democratic fervor in the East African country, the party also called for the adoption of a new constitution, as well as its concerns about rising living costs.

"We want to convey the message to the government and the international community on behalf of Tanzanians," Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe said during the march.

The march, which aimed to promote transparency and fairness in the upcoming civic and general elections, garnered attention from onlookers and residents, symbolizing a collective call for change.

'Support the cause'

Nassor Ali, a resident in Buguruni neighborhood, expressed support for the cause by saying, "I am not a member of Chadema, but I support the cause they are fighting for, which is why I decided to join them."

The procession began at Buguruni Filling Station, weaving through the city streets before culminating at the UN offices peacefully.

Leaders such as Godbless Lema, Zacharia Obadia, Benson Kigaila, and Hashimu Juma carried placards stating the main demands: withdraw controversial electoral bills, address soaring living costs, and ensure independent oversight for the 2024 local government elections.

Their appeals revolved around a call for a new constitution that genuinely reflects the voices and concerns of the people.

Police presence

Mbowe, accompanied by his three children, underscored the importance of dialogue alongside peaceful protest. He emphasized, "We haven't refused a roundtable discussion. Therefore, we want to talk while demonstrating."

While the police maintained a presence, senior Chadema leader and former legislator Godbless Lema commended the cooperation of the police and acknowledged the maturity of the demonstrators.

Lema stressed that the protest transcended party lines, representing a collective concern for the future of Tanzania. "We are protesting for the next generation; it is through this march we want to build a better future for our children," said Lema.

