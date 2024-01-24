The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced it will give orders on South Africa's application seeking to protect Gazans as the case against Israel continues.

"In its application, South Africa requested the court to indicate provisional measures in order to 'protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention' and 'to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide'," ICJ said on Wednesday.

"On Friday, January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa... A public sitting will take place at 1pm at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the president of the court, will read the court's order," ICJ said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On December 29, South Africa filed a case against Israel over alleged human rights violations in Gaza.

'Genocide'

South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide in the besieged enclave, where more than 25,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Though Israel denies the allegations, South Africa says the accused nation breached the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Public hearings on the matter at the Hague-based ICJ were held on January 11 and 12, 2024.

Israel has engaged in relentless attacks on Gaza, killing people indiscriminately, after Hamas fighters launched a cross-border offensive on October 7.

Israel said more than 1,300 people were killed in the Hamas attack.

