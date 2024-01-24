Türkiye and Iran have agreed on the importance of avoiding steps that would further threaten the security and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Bold

Italic

Unordered List

Link

Undo

Redoürkiye and Iran have agreed on the importance of avoiding steps that would further threaten the security and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We discussed the need to put an end to Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza and take urgent steps toward establishing a just and lasting peace," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi following their meeting in Ankara.

Recounting that Türkiye has sent over 30,000 tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to Al Arish port in northeastern Egypt, including 26,000 tons of flour, since October 7, Erdogan said, "We reiterated our support for the just cause of Palestine and reaffirmed our commitment to continue collaboration on this matter."

'Türkiye's stance praiseworthy'

Raisi said that Tehran and Ankara have had “good relations” for many years, adding that Iran wants to elevate them to even “higher levels” in the future.

Both presidents also exchanged views on the recent developments in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Caucasus during the meeting, he said.

"The Palestinian issue is in the focus of Türkiye and Iran," he added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi further said that Türkiye’s support and stance against oppression on the Palestinian issue is “praiseworthy.”

“President Erdogan and I are in agreement regarding the Palestinian cause and recognition of rights of Palestinian people,” Raisi said in a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Türkiye’s capital Ankara.

Israel has pounded Palestine's Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

Israel's brutal war on Gaza — now in its 110th day — has killed at least 25,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 63,740, local authorities say.

About 85% of Palestinians in Gaza have since been displaced, all of them are food insecure and the health system is collapsing. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

The people of Gaza not only risk being killed or injured by relentless bombardments, but they also run a growing chance of contracting infectious diseases, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.