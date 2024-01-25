Morocco’s Football Federation says it will appeal the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Commission to ban Coach Walid Regragui for two matches following an on-field incident he had with DRC captain Chancel Mbemba on Sunday.

Regragui was banned for four matches, two of which were suspended, just hours before his side’s final group match at the AFCON tournament against Zambia on Wednesday.

The decision forced Regragui to miss the clash, which Morocco won 1-0.

The incident between Regragui and Mbemba led to scuffles between opposing players as well as staff on the pitch and alleged fighting in the tunnel at the stadium, but out of public view.

'Unfair decision'

“Following the unfair decision taken by the Disciplinary Commission of the Confederation of African Football against the coach of the national team, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation decided to appeal this decision, which it considers to be wrong, especially since the facts have shown that Walid Regragui did not commit any behaviour contrary to sporting spirit,” MFF said in a statement.

CAF did not say what Regragui was charged with. A statement on Tuesday said it was only investigating the post-match incidents.

Regragui had gone to shake Mbemba’s hand at the end of the match but held onto it as he tried to remonstrate with the defender, who repeatedly tried to pull away before breaking loose.

“He insulted me and my assistant on the sidelines before the end of the match,” Regragui claimed when talking to reporters after Sunday’s match.

“And in the end, despite that, I went to shake his hand but also to ask him, ‘Why are you talking to me like that?’ Then he looked away, like he didn’t want to shake my hand. I held his hand—you can see that in the images—and he started screaming in every direction.

"He claimed I had called him an idiot, but I never said that. He should be a little honest with himself,” said Regragui.

Mbemba responded: “I'm not perfect, but when I'm on the field, I respect everyone, and respect is reciprocal.”

The ban means Regragui will have to sit out the Group F game against Zambia and Morocco’s last-16 match.

His assistant, Rachid Ben Mahmoud, a former international, replaces Regragui on the touchline.

