Every year sees African music stars further secure their place in the global music space with chart-topping singles that never fails to grab global attention.

After grabbing multiple nominations at the 2024 Grammys, African stars have also secured spots in the 2024 Brit Awards nominations list.

Burna Boy, Rema, Libianca, Asake, and Tyla have been nominated in different categories for the 2024 Brit Awards.

Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the Best International Artist category alongside American superstars Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sza, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey.

Other categories

Rema earned a nomination in the Best International Song category for his hit single 'Calm Down'.

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca and Tyla from South Africa were also nominated in the Best International Song category for their hit singles 'People' and 'Water', respectively.

The highest number of nominations went to pop singer Raye, who has made Brit Awards history by becoming the first artist to score seven nominations in a single year.

The Brit Awards ceremony, which is the 44th edition, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the O2 Arena in London.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.