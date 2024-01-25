By Abdulwasiu Hassan

Nigeria's Lagos State, a densely populated area, is grappling with increasing piles of waste causing inconvenience to residents and damaging the environment. Of particular concern is plastic waste on the streets and in water bodies.

The government recently announced a ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam packaging as part of measures towards addressing the problem that has worsened over the years.

Some say the step hasn't come a day too soon. Others advocate alternatives before enforcement.

As Nigeria's most densely populated state of Lagos prepares for life without single-use plastics and non-biodegradable styrofoam packaging, opinion is divided on the recently declared ban on the production and distribution of these two items.

For a state that generates 870,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually, this is probably just the beginning of a regulatory cycle since the projected rise in population could easily lead to things spiralling out of control.

Announcing the ban on his X handle, Lagos State's commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the decision was prompted by the "menace" of single-use plastic causing immense damage to the environment.

The first such ban on single-use plastics in Nigeria has understandably elicited varied responses.

"The ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam in Lagos aligns with global efforts to combat plastic pollution and promote environmental sustainability," Alex Akhigbe, founder of an environment campaign group, African Cleanup Initiative, tells TRT Afrika.

"It signals a commitment to address environmental concerns and encourages the adoption of more eco-friendly alternatives. It's a welcome development," he says.

But not everyone agrees with Alex about the ban. While some believe the ban was long overdue, others are unsure if the authorities did the right thing by enforcing it before ensuring the availability of eco-friendly alternatives.

Waste mountain

What isn't in contention is the state of affairs in the coastal region that serves as the commercial capital of Africa's largest economy. Lagos State has 3,577 square metres of land inhabited by about 21 million people.

The population continues to grow as more people seek a slice of the opportunities provided by the thriving business hub.

Although Lagos has dumping sites like the Olusosun (100 acres) and Epe (80 hectares) landfills, that isn't nearly enough.

With the rapid increase in population, the state needs more space for accommodation, which poses another challenge for it to be able to create new dumping grounds for single-use plastics and non-biodegradable items made of styrofoam.

Lagos does have recycling initiatives that take care of some of these plastics, but a large part of the waste remains in the dumping sites. Styrofoam packs that form a major part of food packaging are not recycled.

Implementation challenges

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged residents to adopt reusable alternatives to banned plastics to fight climate change, flooding and diseases associated with plastic waste.

LAWMA said an environmental law enforcement unit called KAI would help in enforcing the ban. Some eateries within the state have started complying with the new requirements.

Chicken Republic, a fast-food chain in Lagos, has announced that its outlets in the city would start transitioning from the use of styrofoam packaging. "We encourage our citizens across the state to bring their own reusable food containers," says the company.

Stakeholders believe there is a need for extensive sensitisation about the negative environmental impact of single-use plastics and styrofoam, emphasising the benefit of compliance with the ban.

Alex suggests that the authorities should "promote and support the development and use of eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics and styrofoam, making them more accessible and affordable for businesses and consumers".

Effectiveness test

Despite general optimism about the ban, experts believe there is some way to go for the state government in its implementation as well as strengthening the recycling programme.

"The effectiveness of the ban's implementation depends on various factors, such as the level of public awareness, the amount of effort that will be put into enforcement, and the availability of alternative products," Alex tells TRT Afrika.

"A lot of public awareness and engagement should be carried out by the government so that more people get to know about the ban and do their bit," he adds.

Another aspect that the authorities need to focus on is encouraging more incentive-based recycling of plastics. Another challenge is removing the waste that is choking drainages and water bodies in Lagos.

"All the drains we cleaned during a recent cleanup exercise were filled with styrofoam. So, enforcing the ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam packaging has to be a multi-pronged exercise," says Alex.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.